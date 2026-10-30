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Standard Group appoints Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen as new Group CEO

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 30, 2026
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Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen. [Courtesy]

The Standard Group PLC has appointed Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen as its Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, Company Secretary Catherine Kawira said the appointment followed the conclusion of a competitive recruitment process.

“The Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC (TSG) has appointed Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen, PhD, to the position, effective November 1, 2026,” the statement read.

The appointment now confirms Yaseen in the substantive position.

Yaseen brings more than three decades of experience in media, public institutions and corporate governance.

He previously served as Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Director of Public Affairs and Communication at the Judiciary.

He holds a PhD in Communication Studies, a Master of Arts in Communications Policy, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He is also an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.                              

Yaseen takes over from Chaacha Mwita, who served as Group CEO since his confirmation in April this year.

Mwita's appointment as substantive CEO took effect on April 1, 2026, after serving in an acting capacity from July 1, 2025.

The Board expressed confidence in Yaseen’s ability to steer the company’s growth, especially in its digital and commercial operations, while maintaining editorial independence.

“The Board is confident that Dr Yaseen will strengthen the Group’s digital and commercial performance and uphold the editorial independence on which public trust in its journalism depends.”

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