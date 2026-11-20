Controversy and conflicting accounts have emerged over the printing of the 2026 national examinations, with President William Ruto maintaining that the exercise was shifted from overseas to local facilities, even as police records indicate that 71.3 tonnes of examination materials were imported from Greece in October.
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