The National Employment Authority's latest report puts the number of overseas job placements at 701,481. [Courtesy]

The government's overseas employment drive is expanding, with the latest announcement of 293,600 job opportunities (10,000 job placements every month) in Saudi Arabia following Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua's engagements with Saudi officials and recruitment agencies. But the new commitments come against a backdrop of unanswered questions about the actual number of Kenyans securing jobs abroad, the nature of those jobs and the protection available to workers once they leave the country.

The concerns are not merely about numbers. The US State Department's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report claimed that at least 274 Kenyan migrant workers, most of them women, died in Saudi Arabia over five years. The deaths have brought renewed attention to the risks facing Kenyans seeking employment in the Gulf, particularly women recruited to work in private households.