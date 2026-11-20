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I have agonised over the recent rise in defamation suits by judicial officers against advocates or litigants who either appear before them or were once parties before them and how it is being misused in our judicial system.

It is not uncommon to see gag orders against advocates or just litigants, some of which are wholesome and never even specify the parameters of issues a party to such a dispute must not engage with. In this age of technology and social media use, the judicial officers must remind themselves the reason why their position in a courtroom is always a raised ground. They must remember that accepting the call to adorn the robes as arbiters in the temple of justice, is a calling that will carry with it the fiercest of criticisms, an elaborate and healthy commentary of their conduct and even at times open insults and displeasure.

At the same time, those happy with their decisions will often praise them, well even hero-worship for the moment only to turn around and condemn them later when the shoe is on the other side. Even with this mixed bag and extreme dichotomy, judicial officers are expected to be officers of steel, not looking left to see what is right or right to see what is left. They must remain focused and principled to the call of justice, constitutionalism and rule of law. Quite to the opposite, in Kenya, there is a worrying pattern of judicial officers all over the place with defamation suits and demand letters even on the most unmeritorious of cases getting barring orders against all manner of commentary on either their decisions or their personal conduct in the exercise of judicial duties.

More worrying is yet another pattern where there are certain known fellow judicial officers who are readily available to certify any such applications made as urgent and are dishing out orders in the manner and style our political elite dish public funds in ‘empowerment events.’ I say so because any practitioner knows how hard it is to have even a genuinely matter of life and death certified as urgent. The manner in which the suits are being dispensed with even at the interlocutory stage is curious. Recently, an advocate was temporarily barred against commenting against a certain judge confined to the issues before court and costs awarded at that stage.

One wonders why in a matter where costs should await the outcome of the final decision as this, the court would be in haste to award costs. Could it be that the court had already made up its mind on the outcome of the defamation suit? There is clearly a self-preservation mode and defensive arena that our judiciary has boxed itself into that will certainly destroy it from within. When it finally explodes, no one will be safe. I do contend for or claim absolute speech and expression; the boundaries are well set out in our constitutional architecture. However, the duty that judicial officers undertake and their public mandate should be scrutinized in the most unflattering and open manner as possibly can be. This glass-house approach that the members of the bench are adopting is at best afoul to the scheme and structure of our constitution. Part of the greatest reform agenda in the post 2007 calamity was the judiciary.

An arrogant, power drunk and all self-protected judiciary ultimately blindens itself from self-reflection. Generally, as humans, we lack the capacity for an open self introspection, but we do not expect the same of the judiciary which is an institution built on the premise of embodying judicial values most of which emanate from deep reflections and silencing any ‘external voices’ that may influence justice. At best, most of those defamation suits are meant to intimidate and escape scrutiny, the disease of an all-correct judiciary which responds to every article or comment thrown to it, is such a weak judiciary with no thick skin. Judges and Magistrates speak through their decisions, they are never to descend into the ‘commoners’ arena of back and forth if indeed it believes in itself and the integrity it embodies.

At the top of the watchtower, I can assure the judiciary that if the incessant issues being raised by the general public, litigants and the public at large are not dealt with but it stays on this constant path of self defense, the very public confidence they claim to be protecting will be even more eroded.

Defamation suits used by the judiciary to preserve itself from within does more harm to the institution as opposed to reflecting internally as to whether the body mandated to police and watch judicial officers, the Judicial Service Commission is doing its job. Because complaints against judicial officers are gathering dust in the doorsteps of the Judicial Service Commission, the general public will increasingly use social media, justifiably and unjustifiably to critique the judiciary and its officers even more intensely. Those who choose to prosecute their challenges in the right forums and are ignored will keep prosecuting them in the arena of the general public where only the image and pressure matters, facts come last no matter clarifications upon clarifications from the judiciary.

To the strategic judicial officers who dish out gag orders in the array of defamation suits against ‘their very own’ without any basis, it is unsustainable. The same applies to ever waiting to strike barring orders against duly initiated investigations against magistrates and judges. The agenda of accountability in the highest court of public opinion will remain alive due the perceived and real self-inoculation exercises that the judiciary seems on.

The police blue code silence and group cover disease has plagued you and you must seek your own medical response because the panacea is with you, reflect, embrace criticism and remedy the maladies. Using litigation selectively to muzzle voices of dissent that raise genuine issues is to call upon yourselves a boiling tornado that will not be contained when it breaks out. Good morning my beloved judiciary and its officers!