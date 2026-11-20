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The aftermath of an overnight drone attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod, on October 25, 2026. [AFP]

On November 20th of every year, the world marks World Children's Day.

On this day in 1989, the United Nations adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child, recognising a simple principle: every child deserves protection, wherever they are born and whatever happens around them.

This year's UNICEF theme, “My day. My rights. My future”, carries a particularly painful meaning for Ukraine. For thousands of its children, each of these promises has been broken by Russia's war of aggression.

In July this year, ten-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Oleksandra Paskal performed at the United Nations complex in Nairobi. She danced on a prosthetic leg, replacing the one she lost to a Russian missile strike. Oleksandra was fortunate to survive. At least 770 Ukrainian children were not. More than 3,000 others have been wounded, many with injuries that will shape the rest of their lives. Yet killing and maiming are not the only crimes Russia commits against them.

Ukraine has officially documented 20,651 cases of deportation and forcible transfer of children. Many are not orphans. They have living parents or relatives. Imagine knowing that your child is alive, but another country has taken control of their life – deciding where they live, who raises them and whether they will ever see their family again. For some parents, it is their only child. For many, this painful separation has lasted years. And Russia is using those years to make sure these children forget where they came from.

Authorities impose Russian citizenship on many of them. In schools and organised youth activities, they are subjected to relentless propaganda, distorted history and ideological indoctrination, conditioned to see their own motherland as an enemy.

The consequences of this policy are already becoming apparent. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on 5 November that some Ukrainian children abducted years ago, who have since reached adulthood, are now being sent into the ranks of the very army that tore them from their families – and, in some cases, killed their parents. What began with taking children away from their country has become an attempt to turn them against it.

The unlawful removal of Ukrainian children has drawn the attention of international criminal justice. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. The Court found reasonable grounds to believe that both bear individual criminal responsibility for these war crimes.

Justice matters. An arrest warrant for the president of the aggressor state is of enormous significance.

But justice cannot end there.

No arrest warrant can bring back the ordinary joys of family life – the birthdays, the embraces, the moments these families have missed. The years already lost cannot be returned. The children still can.

That is what Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative is fighting for. With 53 countries and international organisations now united in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the task is as urgent as it is simple: to find them, bring them home and reunite families that should never have been torn apart.

With the support of Qatar, the Vatican and other international partners, 2,790 Ukrainian children have already been brought home from Russian control. Each return is more than a number. It is a life reclaimed, a family reunited or a child finally given the chance to rebuild what Russia tried to destroy.

Yet thousands of Ukrainian children remain beyond the reach. And with every passing month, the danger grows. The longer they are kept away, the greater the risk that Russia's indoctrination will take hold, making it harder for them to reconnect with their families and their homeland. The consequences may last a lifetime.

On World Children's Day, perhaps the most urgent right of all is the right of a child to come home – to the family they were taken from, and to the country they must never be made to forget, let alone fight against.