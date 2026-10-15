Oburu resurfaces, turns 83 in hospital as questions swirl over his health- Photos

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ODM party leader Oburu Oginga assisted by his first wife Dr Ann Oburu celebrating his 83rd birthday at Nairobi Hospital, surrounded by family members, friends, medical staff and officials on October 15, 2026. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Pictures have emerged showing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga celebrating his 83rd birthday at Nairobi Hospital, surrounded by family members, friends, medical staff and officials from his political offices.

The images show the Siaya Senator marking the occasion alongside his spouses, Dr Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, as well as members of his staff from ODM and the Pawa House office, in a gathering that comes amid growing questions about his health and whereabouts.

The Siaya Senator described October 15 as more than an ordinary date, saying its dual significance had left him reflecting on the bond he shared with Raila, who died on the same date in 2025.

“October 15th is far more than just a date on the calendar but a sacred intersection of life and eternity,” Oburu said.

“Marking another year of my own birth on this very day brings a bittersweet reflection, knowing it is also the date my beloved younger brother, Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, departed to be with the Lord.”

The veteran politician described their shared date as a divine connection that death could not sever, expressing confidence that their brotherhood remained intact despite Raila's physical absence.

“To have been born on this day and for you to have departed on this same date is a divine testament to the invisible thread that binds our souls. Physical separation cannot touch a brotherhood written in the heavens,” he said.

Oburu added that he continued to carry Raila's spirit as he marked another year of his life, describing their relationship as an enduring bond that transcended time.

“As I mark the anniversary of my birth, I carry your spirit within mine bound by a shared journey that transcends time, and an eternal connection that death has no power to break. Rest peacefully in the light, my brother,” he said.

Oburu turned 83 on Thursday, October 15, 2026, the same day ODM supporters gathered at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

His absence from the memorial attracted attention after Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who was delivering a speech on his behalf, was repeatedly interrupted by sections of the youth demanding to know where the party leader was.

This was the second family function without Oginga with the first which was held on October 7, 2026 when President William Ruto handed Raila’s mausoleum to the family.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga's second wife Mama Judith Oburu assist to share cake during his 83rd birthday at Nairobi Hospital as his first wife Dr Ann Oburu -with mask, family members and friends on October 15, 2026. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The youth chanted in Dholuo, calling for Oburu’s appearance and expressing their desire to see him at the gathering.

“Tunataka Oburu, Oburu ako wapi, tunataka power, tunataka Oburu, we want Oburu,” they chanted, interrupting Arati as he read the message.

In the speech, Oburu explained that he had been advised by his doctors to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances as he continued his recovery.

“While my doctors have mandated a strict regimen of bed rest and ordered zero public appearances for the immediate future to guarantee a full and swift recovery, my heart, mind and spirit are firmly with you at Migwena Cultural Ground,” he said.

The ODM leader apologised for missing the memorial, saying the occasion held deep personal significance as it coincided with his birthday and marked one year since the death of Raila, who died on October 15, 2025.

“Today, October 15, 2026, carries a dual and deeply profound meaning for me and my family,” he said.

“On a personal note, this day marks my 83rd birthday. Reaching 83 years of age is a milestone of immense grace.” ODM party leader Oburu Oginga share a cake with his spouse Dr Ann Oburu on his 83rd birthday at Nairobi Hospital, second wife Mama Judith Oburu-Right, family members on October 15, 2026. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]



He described Raila as a visionary leader whose contribution to Kenya’s democratic development would endure, noting that his brother had carried forward the legacy of their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, in championing democracy, constitutionalism and social justice.

Oburu also called on Kenyans to use the anniversary to reflect on the country’s democratic journey and renew their commitment to unity and the protection of constitutional gains.

His absence had prompted concern among mourners, with Ida Odinga reassuring those gathered that her brother-in-law was unwell but not seriously ill and had been advised to rest and avoid large gatherings.

The birthday gathering at Nairobi Hospital comes as ODM navigates the political transition following Raila’s death, with Oburu taking leadership of the party.