'Tunataka Oburu!' Youths chant for missing ODM leader at Baba's anniversary

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Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Dr Oburu Oginga.

That was the question on the minds of young people attending the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death as Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo read out the names of leaders present at Migwena grounds.

The youths chanted in Dholuo, demanding to see the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader in person.

“Tunataka Oburu, Oburu ako wapi? Tunataka power, tunataka Oburu”…We want Oburu, where is Oburu? We want Oburu…” the crowds sang.

The calls came as Oburu marked his 83rd birthday on October 15, having been born on the same date in 1943.

Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, told the gathering that Oburu was unwell and unable to attend the memorial.

“Please allow me to convey apologies from Dr Oburu Oginga,” she said, adding that although he was not seriously ill, his doctors had advised him to rest and avoid large, rowdy gatherings.

Crowds at Raila Odinga’s first death anniversary commemoration at Migwena Grounds in Bondo chant for Oburu Oginga, demanding his presence and calling for party leadership and power, as he remains absent from the event. Video by Violet Auma. https://t.co/UJJlayg2dS — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 15, 2026

Dr Ida also appealed to young people not to be used by politicians or use their political convictions to attack those who hold different political views.

She warned against violence, and called on youths not to harm or kill others over political disagreements.

“Your opponents are not your enemies,” she said while calling for unity among Kenyans after elections and accept that political competition should not destroy relationships.

She also urged political leaders to listen to young people by allowing them to express their views freely and correct them with love rather than dismiss their concerns an called on the youth to reciprocate.

The ODM leader also missed a candlelight vigil yesterday evening, following a memorial service led by the Odinga family and the Anglican Church of Kenya.

His absence comes amid continued speculation about his health. Oburu travelled to the United Kingdom for treatment before returning to Kenya, where his party says he is recuperating.

On October 12, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said Oginga’s family was disturbed by reports circulating about his condition.

“Daktari Oburu is equally disturbed by the fake news,” Etale said, urging Kenyans to exercise responsibility and respect when discussing the party leader’s health.

According to Etale, the ODM Party Leader was recovering at home after weeks of treatment both abroad and in Kenya.

“He wishes that the section of Kenyans who are happily spreading the news will give him time to recover fully, regain his health and energy and then return to active life soon.”

As he marked his birthday, Oburu’s son, Jaoko, shared a message on social media wishing him good health and celebrating his guidance and integrity.

“Happy Birthday, Dad. Thank you for the endless love, mentorship, and example of integrity that guide me every day,” he wrote. “May God bless you with good health, strength, and many more joyful years. We love and honour you.”

Kisii governor Simba Arati read Oginga's speech at the even saying he had been ordered to stay away from crowds for the recpovery of his heart, mind and spirit.

"I am firmly with you at Migwena."