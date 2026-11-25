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The private sector model President William Ruto announced has to mean something. Our banks, telecom companies, flower and tea exporters and the hotels around Lake Naivasha all profit from the week the world spends looking at Kenya. They should pay for it. [File,Standard]

Every Kenyan of a certain age has a Safari story, and they all sound alike. An Easter weekend. Then the sound of an engine beyond the ridge, a roadside crowd falling silent, and Shekhar Mehta or Joginder Singh coming through sideways in a spray of red water.

The Safari Rally is less a sporting event than a piece of national furniture. That is why the presence of World Rally Championship officials in Kigali this week should worry us.

Rwanda rarely does anything by accident. In October, it signed a 10-year deal to host the Formula One African Grand Prix at a new circuit in Bugesera, the first on the continent since Kyalami in 1993.

The FIA is led by Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates, and the Gulf has become motorsport’s most generous patron. A country willing to carve a Grade 1 racetrack out of the Bugesera hills will not struggle to find gravel for a rally.

Imagine what a double would give Kigali. Formula One supplies one glamorous weekend. A World Rally would add four days of global television from its green hills and lake shores, the same images Visit Rwanda already pays to put on football shirts. Hold both, and Rwanda becomes the natural home for African motorsport: the team bases, the schools for engineers and marshals, the sponsors’ regional offices. Investors read calendars, and Kenya would be left with memories.

We came closer to losing the Safari this year than most realise. Our three-year contract with the championship’s promoter ran out after the March event.

Only on October 8 did the calendar settle it: Naivasha, March 18 to 21. We have lived through this once. The Safari fell off the World Championship after 2002 and spent 19 years in exile. A second exile would be harder to end, because this time a neighbour is waiting with a plan and a chequebook.

Formula One is an enclosed spectacle behind grandstands and ticket barriers. A rally lives on public roads. The Safari belongs to the herder in Kedong who moves his cattle off the stage at sunrise, to the children at Kongoni waving as a Toyota slides past in a cloud of fesh fesh. History counts for little once someone else offers to pay on time.

So what should Kenya do with the four months it has left? Start by standing behind Carl Tundo, the five-time Safari winner who took over the project when it was short of money and direction. He needs a budget he can count on, the authority to decide, and room to plan beyond one March at a time.

The private sector model President William Ruto announced has to mean something. Our banks, telecom companies, flower and tea exporters and the hotels around Lake Naivasha all profit from the week the world spends looking at Kenya. They should pay for it.

Kigali has lessons of its own. The words Visit Rwanda are written into the name of its Grand Prix. Our tourism board should sell the Safari all year. And we must pay what we owe on time, because promoters remember who paid late.

And we need drivers. Rwanda sent four crews to Naivasha in March under a five-year plan drawn up by its automobile club. A serious programme to put our young drivers in competitive cars would do more for the Safari than any flag-off at KICC.

The Safari’s history is woven deep into Kenyan soil and Kenyan memory. But belonging has to be earned again every year. If we do the work, another generation of children will stand on a ridge above Naivasha, hear the engine before they see the car, and know it is theirs. If we don’t, they may end up watching it on television, from Rwanda