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South African President Ramaphosa was accused of hiding from police and tax authorities a 2020 break-in and theft of $580,000. [File, Standard]

A South African court ruled Wednesday in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa, overturning a 2022 report that found he may have a case to answer over the theft of large sums of foreign currency from his private farm.

The 74-year-old leader was accused of hiding from police and tax authorities a 2020 break-in and theft of $580,000, which was stashed in furniture at his luxury Phala Phala farmhouse in the northern Limpopo province.

An independent parliamentary panel found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious misconduct, but he survived a National Assembly vote that could have triggered proceedings to remove him from office.

He challenged the panel's report after the Constitutional Court ruled that parliament had violated the constitution by blocking efforts to impeach him.

On Wednesday, the high court said the report could not stand, ruling that the panel "went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions, and made several material errors of law".

"Any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report are reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside," judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana ruled.

The complaint against Ramaphosa was laid by a former spy boss and one-time ally of Ramaphosa's predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who claimed Ramaphosa hid a robbery of $4 million from police and tax authorities.

Ramaphosa, a former anti-apartheid activist who became a businessman before entering politics, denied any wrongdoing, saying he reported the break-in to the police and that the money came from the sale of 20 buffaloes.

The scandal nearly cost him the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in late 2022, but a motion against him was defeated in parliament, where the party held a majority.

The public prosecutor dropped the charges in 2024.

In May, the Constitutional Court ordered that the panel's report be referred to an impeachment committee, in response to a complaint lodged by several parties.