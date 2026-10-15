Music, dance as thousands gather to mark Raila's first anniversary

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Winnie Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior and Ida Odinga, attend the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Thousands of mourners gathered at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death, calling for partisan politics to stay out of the commemoration.

Mourners from across the country, including political leaders, dignitaries, members of the Odinga family, and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters, filled the grounds to honour the former opposition leader.

Comedians perform at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, during the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death on Thursday, October 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Mourners began arriving as early as 6 a.m., with police officers on standby to direct attendees into designated areas and maintain order as more people streamed into the venue.

Music, dance, gospel performances and cultural displays formed part of the programme, reflecting the traditions associated with Migwena grounds and their ties to the Odinga family and the local community.

Among the political leaders attending were Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, PLP leader Martha Karua and Siaya Governor James Orengo attend the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa,Standard]

Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, and his children Raila Odinga Junior, Winnie Odinga and Rosemary Odinga also arrived at the grounds ahead of the memorial service.

Many supporters wore orange, the colour associated with Raila and ODM, as they gathered to honour his life and political legacy.

However, the family had appealed to political leaders and attendees to keep partisan politics out of the event and preserve it as a moment of remembrance. Mourners gather at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, during the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death on Thursday, October 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Ida and Siaya Governor James Orengo urged leaders to avoid turning the commemoration into a contest between political factions. Ida had inspected preparations on Tuesday and called on Kenyans to give her late husband a fitting tribute.

Some youths were seen forcing their way into a restricted area as crowds gathered at the venue. An elderly man also drew attention as he pushed a motorcycle loaded with newspapers bearing Raila’s image, while another attendee rode a makeshift horse.

Mourners gather at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, Siaya County, during the first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death on Thursday, October 15, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Prof. Adams Oloo, chairman of the National Steering Committee for the anniversary celebrations, said Migwena grounds provided an appropriate setting to honour the former Prime Minister.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical attention in India.