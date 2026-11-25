President William Ruto’s administration, unlike his predecessors’, has been aggressive in getting more Kenyans to work abroad in a bid to boost the foreign exchange reserves that are prone to the prevailing macro-economic shocks. His plan is to have sent at least one million Kenyans abroad by the end of 2027. So far, the figure stands at 707,000. [File,Standard]

The government’s strategy to send as many workers overseas risks turning Kenya into a revolving door of exported workforce, unless they are equipped with pre-departure skills and returnees are integrated into the domestic economy.

A budget think tank has warned of this indicating that most of the migrant workers who have had a stint abroad tend to struggle on where to fit in the domestic economy upon their return.