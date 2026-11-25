The government’s strategy to send as many workers overseas risks turning Kenya into a revolving door of exported workforce, unless they are equipped with pre-departure skills and returnees are integrated into the domestic economy.
A budget think tank has warned of this indicating that most of the migrant workers who have had a stint abroad tend to struggle on where to fit in the domestic economy upon their return.
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