Digital divide remains major challenge to inclusive development in Africa

Audio By Vocalize

While connectivity has improved, access remains uneven, particularly among youth, women, and rural populations. [File, Standard]

The digital divide across the African continent remains a critical challenge to inclusive development, a report has revealed.

The report by digital rights group Paradigm Initiative indicates that while connectivity has improved, access remains uneven, particularly among youth, women, and rural populations.

Dubbed ‘Digital Inclusion in Africa: Mapping the Ecosystem Gap’, the report shows that data costs in some countries reach 8 per cent of monthly income, far above the UN’s 2 per cent benchmark, with device affordability being a major constraint.

“Digital inclusion requires more than infrastructure; it depends on affordability, skills, relevant content, and participation in the digital economy,” reads part of the report, saying, “With Africa’s youth population projected to double by 2050, bridging these gaps is essential for economic competitiveness and social equity.”

According to the report, rural connectivity gaps remain pronounced. Although urban 4G coverage is near universal, and some countries are piloting 5G, rural areas continue to lag due to weak last-mile solutions and high device costs.

Innovation hubs and skills programs, the report shows, remain concentrated in urban centres, reinforcing geographic inequities.

Across these countries, internet and mobile penetration rates have increased over the past decade, largely driven by the expansion of mobile broadband.

However, access remains uneven, with pronounced disparities between urban and rural areas, across income groups, and between men and women.

Rural connectivity gaps persist due to weak last-mile infrastructure, high device costs, and limited commercial incentives for operators.

Gender digital divides remain evident, particularly in lower-income and conflict-affected contexts, where women are less likely to own internet-enabled devices, use mobile data services, or access digital skills training.

Affordability remains a major constraint. In several of the countries studied, mobile data costs consume a significant share of monthly income, placing regular internet use out of reach for many households, especially young people and those in rural areas.

Even where network coverage exists, the report indicates that limited digital literacy, low availability of relevant local content, and weak integration of digital tools into education and livelihoods restrict meaningful participation in the digital economy.

“Digital inclusion in these contexts extends beyond connectivity. It encompasses affordable access to devices and data, relevant local content, digital literacy, and the ability to use digital tools productively for education, employment, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement,” the report reads in part.

Addressing these multidimensional challenges requires coordinated action by governments, the private sector, civil society organisations, and development partners.

To accelerate progress, the report calls on stakeholders across the continent to foster coordination between government ministries, private sector actors, and civil society organisations (CSOs) to align digital inclusion initiatives with national strategies and avoid duplication of efforts.

“States must increase budget allocation and prioritise digital inclusion as a national priority by increasing and ring-fencing budget allocations, with dedicated resources for infrastructure, digital literacy, and innovation,” the report recommends.

Countries have also been urged to create an enabling regulatory environment for CSOs to freely operate, contribute to community-based interventions, and provide advocacy for inclusive digital policies.

The report further states that African countries must work to enhance transparency and accountability by establishing transparent reporting systems for budget spending and strengthening CSO capacity to advocate for effective and accountable use of digital inclusion resources.

While calling for a proactive investment in systematic scale-up that allocates sustainable human, financial, and technical resources to expand digital initiatives beyond pilots, ensuring nationwide reach and impact, the report urges states to maximise Universal Access Funds (UAFs) to improve the governance and finance of rural connectivity, digital literacy programs, and equitable access to technology.

“States must capitalise on the private sector and government to scale rural connectivity by deploying blended financing models, community-driven networks, and low-cost technologies to extend affordable connectivity to rural and underserved areas,” the report states.