Digital divide threatens to leave vulnerable learners behind as jobs go high-tech

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ICT Policy expert Joseph Kibwott, Rotary Club of Nairobi-Lang’ata president Maina Njonjo and Ralak Girls High School Principal Beatrice Isaya and the students during the Western Kenya launch of Digital Literacy Projects. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Learners in schools with limited access to computers risk being left behind as the education system and job market shift towards digital skills, technology and artificial intelligence.

Education stakeholders are now calling for greater investment in digital literacy.

This, they say, provides learners with the skills needed to compete in a technology-driven economy and be part of experts creating solutions to challenges facing communities.

The concern has prompted private and community organisations to equip schools with computers and establish digital laboratories, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

One such initiative is being implemented by the Rotary Club of Nairobi-Lang’ata in respective communities across the country.

So far, at least 13 schools have been installed with modern computer laboratories.

The Rotary Club of Nairobi-Lang’ata President Maina Njonjo said the programme was conceived after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic exposed inequalities in access to education, where learners from disadvantaged communities were unable to continue learning when schools closed, while those with access to digital devices and connectivity continued with their studies.

“The best gift we can give to learners is digital literacy,” said Maina.

The official added that learners were now competing in a world that increasingly requires digital skills.

He said the programme was not only intended for learners but would also support wider community engagement, arguing that communities need to be equipped with the tools and skills required to participate in the digital economy.

The official highlighted that digital literacy is particularly important as Kenya transitions from the 8-4-4 education system to the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, where science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are increasingly emphasised.

“You cannot compete in science and technology in an analogue environment,” he said.

Nevertheless, Maina added that providing learners with computers would give them tools to explore their interests, innovate and develop solutions to challenges facing society.

In Kenya, the government in 2016 initiated the Digital Literacy Programme, providing locally made tablets and laptops to students in public schools to facilitate digital learning.

The government also provided solar solutions for schools that were not connected to the national electricity grid and funding for digital literacy programmes in private schools.

However, in practice, not every school in Kenya has equal access to state funding.

In some schools, parents of students often cannot afford to fund the construction and maintenance of computer labs.

Nevertheless, where computers are available, little progress is made as teachers often do not have the training to use digital tools, while maintenance of the computers remains insufficient.

As a result, many students are growing up unprepared for the digital future, while digital growth is not taking place evenly.

Many young people in rural communities and vulnerable, underserved areas in Kenya are being left behind in the drive towards digitisation.

The official spoke over the weekend during the official launch of Digital Laboratory Programmes in the Western and Nyanza regions.

The launch of three Digital Literacy projects at Kholera Primary School, Moody Awori Primary School and Ralak Girls High School marks a significant milestone in advancing equitable access to education.

This initiative is a partnership between the Rotary Club of Nairobi-Lang’ata, District 9215, and The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, with support from Rotary clubs in the United States and local partners.

“The programme was further strengthened by a Global Grant, enabling the establishment of the school computer labs with a total investment of $91,650 (Sh11.8 million),” added Maina.

Ambassador Dennis Awori, who hosted the team at Moody Awori School in Funyula, said sharpening digital skills is key to aligning with the growing demand for digital learning.

Awori, a Rotarian and also nephew to former Vice President Moody Awori, said expansion of digital learning is critical as employers increasingly expect young people to have ICT skills and an understanding of emerging technologies, including AI.

“As an employer, I know the importance of digital skills and understanding ICT and AI. We need to train students to become players in the future employment market,” said the Ambassador.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of HSC Systems Limited Nashon Omondi said deliberate efforts are required to identify schools that lack digital infrastructure and provide them with the tools required to participate in an increasingly digital society.

“The whole world is digital. Whether at school or in the community, if people do not have access to digital tools, they are disadvantaged even in their day-to-day lives,” said Omondi.

According to Omondi, the consequences of lack of digital skills extend beyond the classroom.

For instance, people without digital skills could struggle to access online services, conduct business and compete for jobs in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

In Kenya, he further highlighted the disconnect between education policies and reality in schools.

Some schools, he said, have been classified as STEM but lack the laboratories and equipment required to deliver such education effectively.

“There is a huge disconnect between policy and reality. Could it be decisions are made for a few schools?” he posed. “We need to carry everyone along.”

Omondi warned that failure to address the gaps in digital infrastructure could leave many learners unable to compete in the labour market after completing their education.

Instead of pursuing their careers, he regretted that the majority end up being cooks, security personnel and cleaners, simply because they were not exposed to the required competencies.

“This would therefore force them into low-skilled jobs and perpetuate the cycle of poverty,” said Omondi.

“These children may be prepared for examinations, but without the right tools and knowledge, education cannot serve as an equaliser,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omondi called for more research-based policymaking and deliberate investment in schools and communities that have historically lacked access to digital resources.

According to him, the Government should prioritise inclusive implementation rather than rushing to roll out programmes without ensuring schools have the infrastructure and resources needed to support them.

“You can plan, but without resources, you cannot move forward. If we continue leaving some schools behind, we are simply killing their future,” he said.

On his part, ICT policy expert Joseph Kibiwott highlighted the need to have teachers equipped with digital skills to keep pace with the changing technological landscape and effectively guide learners.

“It is not just about putting computers in schools. Teachers should have digital literacy and bring them to par with the changing digital environment,” said Kibiwott.

He said rapid changes and growing use of AI were transforming the workplace and making digital skills increasingly important for learners.

“People are now working remotely and on-site. With AI, everything is changing and increasingly involving the digital space,” he added.

Further, he said computers and internet connectivity give learners access to online research and coding.

Kibiwott, however, cautioned that increased access to technology must be guided, particularly because young people can be exposed to uncontrolled digital content.

For instance, schools could adopt a guided approach to digital learning and help learners move beyond using phones mainly for social media to using technology for education, research and innovation.

“The majority use phones to watch social media, but we need to introduce them to the productive use of digital classrooms,” Kibiwott said.

“Digital technology is a double-edged sword. It can be used for good, but it can also cause harm,” he added.

The project also incorporates mentorship, with learners being guided on career choices and how they can use digital skills to achieve their aspirations.