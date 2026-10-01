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Nairobi multi-agency team activates El-Nino Command Centre

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 1, 2026
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Nairobi has activated its multi-agency emergency command centre at Charter Hall, City Hall, as the county steps up preparations for the expected El Niño rains and puts its disaster-response systems to a live simulation test.

The exercise brings together Nairobi City County, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Coast Guard, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other multi-agency response teams.

The command centre is the latest step in County's push to place all agencies involved in Nairobi’s El Niño preparedness under one command.

Nairobi County Disaster Management department says it about 25,000 residents may require post-disaster support if the rains will pound as predicted.

"We are also looking at the worst-case scenario where we anticipate that up to about 20,000 households may be affected. Mostly in those high hotspot areas that I've just spoken to," Bramwel Simiyu Chief Officer for Disaster Management said

“This translates to about 100,000 members of the public that we then need to handle, we really want to thank the partners for their support."

Governor Johnson Sakaja says Charter Hall will serve as the Crisis Communication Centre and Emergency Operations Command Post.

“This Charter Hall will be the one command centre for all. We need one report and one communication. As we do so, let us all unite and do our job together. What should be our charge is to save lives and property and to work diligently,” he said.

Sakaja also directed teams to accelerate drainage and flood-mitigation works in known hotspots, while authorities intensify efforts to clear waterways and remove structures obstructing drainage corridors.

He also directed the multi-agency teams to facilitate the movement of residents from dangerous sections along the Mathare, Ngong and Nairobi rivers, stressing that the exercise is intended to save lives rather than displace communities.

“Occupying riparian land is non-negotiable. You must move. We do not want you to die,” Sakaja said.

The establishment of the Charter Hall command centre is expected to provide a single coordination point for the various agencies during the rainy season, ensuring that emergency information is shared quickly and that response teams work from a coordinated plan.

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Related Topics

Nairobi County El-Nino preparedness El-Nino Rains Governor Johnson Sakaja
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