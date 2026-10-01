How Kenyan flight attendants tended to stabbed Flydubai pilot mid-flight

Two Kenyan flight attendants tended to an injured pilot aboard a Flydubai flight after a cockpit attack sent the aircraft into a steep descent during its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
The incident happened on Wednesday, September 30, as the flight carried about 180 passengers, most of them Israeli.
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