How Kenyan flight attendants tended to stabbed Flydubai pilot mid-flight

Passengers stand in the cabin of a flydubai flight diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, September 30. [Video grab]

Two Kenyan flight attendants tended to an injured pilot aboard a Flydubai flight after a cockpit attack sent the aircraft into a steep descent during its journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 30, as the flight carried about 180 passengers, most of them Israeli.