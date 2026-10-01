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Don't use Raila's remembrance to raise money, family warns

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 1, 2026
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Anniversary National Steering Committee chairperson Prof. Adams Oloo during the presser on October 1, 2026.

The family of the late Raila Odinga and the Anniversary National Steering Committee have warned against using his name to raise money for events marking the first anniversary of his death.

Committee chairperson Prof. Adams Oloo said the family had officially opened the remembrance month and invited people to honour Odinga in their own way.

“Everybody is warmly welcomed to remember Jakom [Odinga] in the best way they can, provided no funds are raised in the name of the family or the National Steering Committee,” Oloo said.

Odinga, a veteran Kenyan politician and leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), died on October 15, 2025, in India while receiving medical treatment.

Oloo said the warning was intended to prevent people from exploiting the remembrance activities for personal gain.

The committee said it had been notified of a candle-lighting ceremony organised by the Nairobi County government and ODM on Friday, October 2.

“We welcome this kind gesture of remembrance and the committee gladly gives its blessings to the planned event,” Oloo said.

The official candle-lighting ceremony will be held at 6pm on October 14, at Odinga’s burial site in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

The event will be led by Odinga’s widow, Ida Odinga. Oloo said everyone was welcome to attend.

“Baba was a child of the whole world,” Oloo said, inviting people around the world to light a candle at 6 p.m. on October 14 in Odinga’s memory and share photos with the committee via email.

The main remembrance event will be held on October 15 at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo, with celebrations beginning at 8am.

“We welcome all those who wish to be present to come early and join the family in this day of thanksgiving,” said Oloo.

He said the venue held special significance because it was where Odinga’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, met his mother, Mary Ajuma.

Oloo said the former premier had stood for what he believed was right for Kenya and that the remembrance period should help the country find closure.

DP Position?

The committee declined to comment on ODM’s push for the deputy president’s position under its pre-coalition agreement with President William Ruto.

Oloo said the committee was nonpartisan and would not use the remembrance events to reunite ODM following the emergence of the Linda Mwananchi faction.

Oloo is deputised by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo. The committee includes members of Odinga’s family, civil society, the private sector, political institutions and academia.

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Related Topics

Raila Odinga remembrance Raila Odinga candle lighting Ida Odinga Kang’o Ka Jaramogi
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