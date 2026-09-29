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Every county to get a public rehabilitation center within a year-Kindiki

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 29, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday that the government will build and run at least one public rehabilitation center in every county within a year, as it intensifies its crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs.

The national and county governments will jointly carry out the project, which will cost about Sh60 million per facility, he said in a statement.

"The Government continues to sustain the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse to protect public health and secure the nation for present and future generations," Kindiki said.

He added that the government is giving security and regulatory agencies more money and equipment to step up enforcement. He also ordered the agencies to re-inspect manufacturers' premises to check compliance with standards and regulations.

The DP further directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to convene a sector forum within 14 days, working with the relevant Council of Governors committee. The forum will address the licensing and control of alcohol sales and consumption, and how the two levels of government will partner to set up and run rehabilitation services.

Kindiki said even licensed alcohol must be regulated, because abuse harms the economy. "Even with legitimate alcohol, we should have certain guidelines, because alcohol is about control.”

The rules could cover the number of bars, drinking hours and best practices in production and consumption.

A special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council meeting will be held next month to step up action, citing the economic toll of the alcohol and drug trade and addiction.

Kindiki issued the directives after meeting Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies at his Karen residence on Tuesday, September 29, who briefed him on measures taken so far and proposed next steps.

He also warned against politicizing security issues, including terrorism, banditry and illicit alcohol and drugs, saying progress has come from keeping them out of politics. He credited monthly stipends for village elders and the creation of the National Government Administration Unit with strengthening the effort and producing significant gains over the past year.

The government will continue relying on intelligence-led operations and tougher enforcement, he said.

"Intelligence-led multi-agency sting operations are progressively dismantling cartels, disrupting supply chains and incapacitating unlicensed manufacturer establishments," he said.

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