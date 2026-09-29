Revealed: How government dishes out jobs

Weeks after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula triggered controversy by claiming MPs distributed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) employment letters, Democracy for the Citizens Party deputy leader Cleophas Malalah has made fresh claims about how government jobs were allocated.
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