How Kenyatta welcomed me back home from my London trip

Achieng Oneko. [File, Standard]

In 1951, Achieng’ Oneko and Mbiyu Koinange were sent to England by KAU to present petitions calling for independence. In his biography “The Price of Freedom,” by Barrack Muluka, Oneko explains how he returned home just before the State of Emergency, during which he, Jomo Kenyatta and four others were arrested.

Almost without exception, the colonial powers were unable to address adroitly the issues in the United Nations Charter. The colonial system favoured grossly privileged interests and aggravated the danger of conflicts in the world. The attendant excesses and repression sowed seeds of revolt among the colonised. It created insecurity and endangered economic and cultural relations and cooperation that the international system aspired for.