Nyoro defends Uhuru, demands disclosure of Dangote refinery shareholders

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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has defended retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and called on President William Ruto to respect his predecessor, warning that the same respect Ruto expects after leaving office should be extended to Uhuru.

Speaking during a tour of Nakuru, the Peoples Party leader recalled the political differences between Ruto and Uhuru during their time in government and said the President should respect the former Head of State.

“You must respect Uhuru Kenyatta. You gave Uhuru a hard time while you were his deputy and used to incite leaders to disrespect him. Now that you are in power, next year you will be retired president and the way you will want to be respected, start by respecting Uhuru,” he said.

Nyoro also called for the disclosure of the directors and shareholders of the proposed oil refinery and petrochemical complex to be constructed in Lamu by Nigeria's Dangote Group.

He said Kenyans have a right to know the ownership structure of the multimillion-dollar investment, while welcoming foreign investors into the country.

“For those who know President Ruto, for any investment made in the country, he always demands a share. We are asking Dangote, and Kenyans want to know who the shareholders of the refinery to be constructed in Lamu,” Nyoro said.

He said investors such as Dangote are welcome but should be allowed to operate freely without external interference.

The MP also criticised the government over the continued sale of illicit brew, saying authorities should take action instead of repeatedly promising to address the problem.

“When you are in government, you do not promise; you do. The government is in place by virtue of our votes and today we condemn the continued sale of illicit brew in the country. If the government is unable to end the illicit brew menace, then they are not in a position to lead,” he said.

Nyoro called for a coherent system of licensing liquor outlets, noting that county governments issue licences while the national government is responsible for enforcing the law. He said NACADA should be given a role in issuing licences, arguing that county licences had contributed to the mushrooming of liquor businesses.

On the 2027 General Election, Nyoro said opposition parties would unite behind one presidential candidate to challenge Ruto. “We don’t want a run-off; we have to take Ruto home in the first round,” he said.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua was also in Nakuru, where she joined former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri during the launch of his Farmers Party.

Karua welcomed the Farmers Party into the opposition coalition and called for continued unity among opposition parties. “We must continue to maintain unity of purpose. We are here to walk with the Farmers Party,” she said.

Karua also criticised government spending, saying Kenyans were going hungry while millions were being spent on trips to New York, including by people she said had no role in the engagements.

She said the opposition would safeguard votes, citing the Ol Kalou by-election as an example of what she described as successful protection of the electoral process.