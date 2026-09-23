Murkomen warns police reservists against misusing firearms

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Police reservists perform a drill during the passing-out ceremony by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Magado Field Training Camp in Meru County. [Courtesy]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned newly trained National Police Reservists (NPRs) against misusing firearms entrusted to them, saying anyone who turns the weapons to personal use will face the full force of the law.

Murkomen said the firearms issued to reservists were meant to protect communities and support security operations, particularly in areas affected by cattle rustling, banditry and other forms of insecurity.

“The weapons entrusted to you must be used to protect communities and not to threaten them,” Murkomen cautioned.

The CS spoke on Wednesday during the passing-out parade of 705 newly trained National Police Reservists at the Magado Field Training Camp in Meru County.

He said the Government was aware of cases in which some reservists had allegedly misused their firearms, with some of the cases still under investigation.

Those found using guns for personal gain, he warned, would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Murkomen urged the new reservists to maintain discipline, integrity and professionalism as they returned to their respective communities.

He also cautioned them against being incited or used by politicians to advance personal or political interests.

The reservists were encouraged to work closely with the regular police and other security agencies to identify criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

The latest training marked a significant shift in the Government’s approach to the NPR programme, with reservists drawn from different communities and counties undergoing training together for the first time.

According to Murkomen, the joint training is intended to strengthen cooperation, intelligence sharing and cohesion among communities involved in security operations.

“The National Police Reservists complement the work of the regular police in maintaining peace and security in pastoralist areas and border counties,” he said.

The 705 reservists, including seven women and 11 chiefs, underwent one month of intensive training covering firearm handling, field operations, community policing and crime prevention.

The training of chiefs was linked to recommendations from the Government’s nationwide Jukwaa la Usalama forums. Murkomen said the chiefs would play a role in addressing insecurity and tackling the spread of illicit alcohol in their respective villages while working with security agencies.

He also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to increasing the participation of women in the NPR programme, recognising their role in community security.

The CS said the Government was working to improve the welfare and working conditions of reservists to enhance their effectiveness.

Measures include timely payment of allowances, provision of uniforms and boots, faster enrolment into the Social Health Authority (SHA) and an increase in monthly allowances.

“All serving NPRs will be trained in the next eight months to improve their effectiveness,” Murkomen said.