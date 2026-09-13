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Moi family mourns long-serving physician Dr David Silverstein

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 13, 2026
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KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi. [File, Standard]

The family of former President Daniel arap Moi has mourned Dr David Silverstein, the long-serving personal physician to the late retired President, describing him as a compassionate doctor whose care went beyond the traditional doctor-patient relationship.

In a condolence message, KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi said Dr Silverstein left a lasting impression on those he treated through his attention to detail, empathy and commitment to the wellbeing of his patients.

“To him, Mzee Moi was not merely a client. He was a human being whose health, dignity and wellbeing mattered deeply to him,” Gideon said.

He described Silverstein as a doctor who took time to listen, understand and care for his patients, bringing warmth and humanity to his practice.

“This was the same humanity and compassion he extended to everyone under his care,” he said.

Gideon conveyed the Moi family’s condolences to Silverstein’s family, led by his wife, Channa Commanday, saying the family remained grateful for the doctor’s care and friendship throughout Moi’s health journey.

“We are deeply grateful to them for allowing Dr Silverstein to walk with Mzee Moi throughout his journey of health. His care and friendship will always be remembered with gratitude,” Gideon said.

He prayed for the late doctor’s eternal rest and strength for his family as they come to terms with the loss.

“May God grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

Silverstein passed on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

President William Ruto extended his sympathies to Silverstein’s family, friends and the medical fraternity, describing the late doctor as a distinguished medical practitioner whose service had a lasting impact on Kenya.

Ruto said Silverstein made pioneering contributions to the advancement of medicine, particularly in cardiology, touching the lives of many people and helping shape the practice of modern medicine in Kenya.

“Dr Silverstein leaves behind a distinguished legacy of service to our nation,” Ruto said.

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KANU National Chairman Dr Silverstein Gideon Moi
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