Families mourn as Salama road crash claim 17 pilgrims

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Mombasa redidents console individuals who lost their friends and relatives in an accident at Salama in Makueni, County. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Some 17 families have been thrown into mourning following a road accident on Saturday morning that claimed the lives of pilgrims at Salama, Kilome, in Makueni County, along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

It emerged that 16 pilgrims and their driver were traveling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day when the accident occurred around 1am in the morning on Saturday.

It is suspected that the truck carrying ballast that rammed into the vehicle that the pilgrims were traveling in may have lost the brakes.

At the scene were scattered Catholic books and devotional Items such as rosaries.

Six survivors who had been rushed to Sultan Hamud sub county hospital were discharged on Saturday morning while the driver of the truck who suffered serious head injuries was transferred to Makueni County Referral Hospital.

“The truck was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa and on arriving at the scene of the accident, the vehicle overtook a number of vehicles using the climbing lane,” Makueni County Commissioner, Khalif Abdullahi, told The Standard.

“The driver’s desperate attempt to return to his lane was futile as he hit another truck with more than five other vehicles hence ramming into each other,” he added



Sarah Nashivanda, who lost her mother in the crash, recounted their last moments before the accident.



''We spoke hours before they left for Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County. We spoke as mother and daughter, and she even asked me to take charge as she had left everything in place,'' Nashivanda recounted



Another faithful Ms Margaret Muregi said she lost four friends in the ill-fated shuttle, adding that choir leader Ms Scholastica Ochieng also perished. She said the pilgrims left in two shuttles, but one was involved in the road crash.



Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonda of the Archdiocese of Mombasa, who first shared the news, appealed to Kenyans to pray for the families of the departed.

“Let us pray for the repose of their souls as we pray for their families, St. Mathias Mulumba parish and the Archdiocese as a whole, so that we may find solace and consolation in the Lord,” Kivuva Musonda stated.

Father Augustine Lape, one of the parish priests at the church in the populous Mikindani suburb, said that the entourage had been blessed at the church before they started off their journey.



''We do not believe that our driver was speeding. They were modest on the road. All the occupants who perished were adults,'' Lape said.



He said that traffic police had relayed the devastating news to them and they were yet to come to terms with what had happened.



On Saturday, several leaders joined that church in mourning the pilgrims with messages of condolences to their families while asking Kenyans to remember them in prayers.

President William Ruto said he was deeply saddened by the loss and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, parishioners and the entire Catholic community mourning the tragedy.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also sent his condolences following the crash.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, relatives, and the entire Catholic Church on this National Prayer Day being marked by Catholics at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru," he said.

“To Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa, the clergy and the Catholic fraternity in Kenya, please accept my deepest sympathies on this tragic accident. As we pray for our nation, we remember the faithful departed deeply in our hearts and pray for comfort for their families. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our faithful departed."

Jubilee party leader Fred Matiang’i also mourned the 17 pilgrims.

“On this National Prayer Day, we join the faithful in prayer for the repose of their souls and for God’s comfort and strength upon the bereaved. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragedy. May the Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest, “Matiang'i said.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Mr Hassan Joho termed the crash as heartbreaking, which has left the families, relatives, friends and the wider Catholic community mourning the loss of precious lives.



“At this difficult moment of grief, I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives as well as the Catholic archdiocese of Mombasa. May God grant them strength, comfort and courage as they come to terms with this immense loss,” said Joho.



Legion Maria of the African church appealed to Kenyans to unite in prayers with the families of those who perished.

Adding, “We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries. May the souls of the departed pilgrims rest in eternal peace, and may the light of Christ shine upon them forever.

Meanwhile, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched an investigation into the Saturday morning crash that killed 17 Catholic pilgrims and injured seven others at Salama area on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

NTSA says it has dispatched a multidisciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, including vehicle inspection and compliance.

“In supporting the National Police Service, the Authority has dispatched a multidisciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the full circumstances leading to the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance,” the Authority said.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at Mlima Kiu in the Salama area of Makueni County. It involved several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu and a lorry. More than five other vehicles were also damaged.

NTSA has identified the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch as a black spot and urged motorists to exercise caution as investigations continue.

“While investigations into this crash continue, we call upon all motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid dangerous overtaking, and strictly observe lane discipline,” it said.

At the Subukia National Marian Shrine in Nakuru County, Catholics engage in deep prayer, pilgrimage devotions, and healing rituals dedicated to the Holy Family and the Blessed Virgin Mary.



The pilgrims walk up a steep, stony path featuring 14 to 15 stations representing Jesus' journey to the crucifixion.



Visitors descend a path marked with 20 stations reflecting the mysteries of the Holy Rosary.



The pilgrims visit the miraculous hilltop spring, often collecting water in jerricans or washing in pools, believing the water possesses physical and spiritual healing properties.



[Reporting by Stephen Nzioka, Pkemoi Ng'enoh, Phillip Mwakio and Phillp Beja]