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Fight if you must, then rally behind one candidate, Njeri tells opposition

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 3, 2026
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Kirinyaga Women Rep Njeri Maina. [File, Standard]

As the opposition wrestles with who should challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, leaders seeking the presidency have been urged to set aside their differences and agree on a single candidate.

Speaking during the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, Kirinyaga Women Representative Njeri Maina said the leaders should face off and fight it out if necessary, but leave the room united behind one candidate to take on Ruto.

“For those vying for the Presidency, from Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua, Edwin Sifuna, Fred Matiang’i and others in the United Opposition, I am telling you if it will take you entering a room for a face-off, and even if it means you fighting each other in that room, that is okay,” she said.

“But we want, once you leave that room, you give us one candidate who will take President William Ruto home.”

Maina urged the leaders to stop turning on each other, saying their focus should be on mounting a united challenge against Ruto in 2027.

According to her, while each leader has their own political ambitions, rallying behind one candidate would yield better results compared to pursuing the presidency individually.

“The Kenyan citizens have spoken. They want us to stop infighting. Let us not fight each other. Our enemy is common, and all we want is one candidate to face him in 2027,” she said.

Her remarks come as the question of who will carry the opposition banner in the 2027 presidential race remains unresolved.

Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i are among the figures linked to the opposition’s presidential contest, while others, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, have also declared interest in the presidential race.

Whether or not they will settle on one candidate is something only time will tell.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections United Opposition Njeri Maina Presidential Race
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