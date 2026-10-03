Hundreds of Kenyans gather across the country to honour Raila Odinga

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Kakamega County commemorates the first anniversary of the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in a befitting and colourful ceremony, celebrating his life, legacy and contribution to Kenya. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenyans gathered at Uhuru Park and other parts of Nairobi on Friday for a candle-lighting ceremony to remember former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The event marked the beginning of a month-long commemoration dubbed Mwezi wa Baba, which will run throughout October and include major memorial rallies.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Flame of Liberty and Peace with a Lift of Umoja”, celebrating Raila as a peacemaker, a visionary of hope, a voice for nationalism and a flame of wisdom.

Music, including songs associated with Raila and tracks that featured prominently during previous election campaigns, played as mourners gathered at the park.

Political leaders also used the occasion to call for unity within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and urged members to preserve Raila’s legacy.

Acting ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo called on party members to remain loyal to ODM.

“I want to thank Raila’s family and every person who has come to commemorate the memorial of our late leader, Raila Odinga, and let’s stay together and loyal to his party because he left it for us,” Omanyo said.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga remembered Raila as a leader who dedicated himself to the country, saying he played a significant role in the push for devolution and in shaping Kenya.

“No one has fought for the country more than Raila Odinga. As a party, we will forever remember him,” Wanga said.

Political succession also featured during the event, with Kibra MP Peter Orero saying Raila had instructed party members to protect ODM. He also said the party would remain committed to protecting Nairobi.

However, the memorial event was marred by reports of theft, with several people saying they lost personal belongings, particularly mobile phones, amid the large crowds.

Some youths who attended the ceremony were accused of taking advantage of the crowds to snatch phones and other belongings. Security personnel intervened as incidents were reported, helping restore calm at the park and other parts of the city.

Some attendees expressed frustration over the organisation and security arrangements, urging the party to improve crowd management during future events.

“This is a shame and the police need to increase security in the city during this month meant to remember Baba. Theft will discourage people from turning up for this event,” said a boda boda rider who alleged that his phone was snatched by a group of rowdy youths at Uhuru Park.