Baba, we miss you: How counties marked the start of Raila's anniversary

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ODM members in Mombasa commemorate and celebrate their late party leader, Raila Amollo Odinga. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

They came in their numbers. Still heartbroken, teary-eyed, and visibly in emotional pain, thousands of Kenyans from across the country gathered in various towns to mark the start of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s first anniversary.

Lines of candles lighting up roads were scenes in several towns and urban centres in Nyanza and Western, a scene to behold as people gathered to appreciate the life of a man who was an inspiration to many.

In Kisumu, Kakamega, Nairobi, Migori, Homa Bay and Bondo town, dozens gathered on Friday evening to reminisce about the life and times of Raila, marking the beginning of a month-long commemoration dubbed Mwezi wa Baba.

To them, he was the hero plucked prematurely from their midst. A man they believe is still watching over them, while some are still unable to comprehend that he is no more.

At Uhuru Park and across various parts of the capital city Music, including songs associated with Raila and tracks that featured prominently during previous election campaigns, entertained the crowd at the park.

Leaders also used the occasion to call for unity within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in honour of the late leader.

Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo called on ODM members to preserve Raila’s legacy by remaining loyal to the party.

“I want to thank Raila’s family and every person who has come to commemorate the memorial of our late leader, Raila Odinga and lets stay together and loyal to his party because he left it for us,” Omanyo said.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga remembered Raila as a leader who dedicated himself to the country and that he played a significant role in the push for devolution and in shaping Kenya into what it is today.

“No one has fought for the country more than Raila Odinga. As a party, we will forever remember him,” Wanga said. Kakamega County commemorates the first anniversary of the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in a befitting and colourful ceremony, celebrating his life, legacy and contribution to Kenya. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In Migori, Governor Ochilo Ayacko led thousands of residents in a candle-lit vigil to mark the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

The vigil, held at the historic Posta Grounds, saw the venue officially renamed to Raila Amollo Odinga Grounds in honour of the late Orange Democratic Movement party leader.

From 7 pm, the grounds were awash with flickering candles, chants of "Tinga! Tinga!", "Baba" and "Jowi", and ODM regalia, as mourners, leaders, boda boda riders and market traders sang liberation songs associated with Raila’s decades-long struggle for democracy.

"A year without Baba is a year of emptiness," Governor Ayacko, who was joined by county executives, MCAs, ODM branch officials, and family representatives, said, adding that Migori owed a debt of gratitude to Raila.

The Governor renamed Posta Grounds to Raila Amollo Odinga Grounds with Migori residents supporting the move.

"This ground is where Baba always addressed us when he came to Migori. It is where he stood for justice. From today, it will be known as Raila Amollo Odinga Grounds," he said.

Women wailed as Raila’s favourite songs played in the background and youths held placards written "Baba Lives On".

Uriri ODM Chairman Evans Ogutu said the youths should carry forward Raila’s ideals of peaceful democracy.

Baba never wanted violence. He wanted justice through the ballot. That is the lesson we must keep," Ogutu said.

By 10:30 pm, the crowd began to disperse quietly, leaving hundreds of candles burning along the perimeter wall of the grounds. ODM members in Mombasa commemorate and celebrate their late party leader, Raila Amollo Odinga. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

In Kisumu, crowds gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sportsground carrying candles with some tears rolling down their faces as they chanted the name of Raila.

Across the town, several roads had lines of candles placed by residents as they marked the beginning of what they described as a moment in history.

Although the official candle lighting ceremony will be done by Raila’s family, residents turned out to show support for the man, the legend and an icon that many believe has left a permanent legacy in the country’s political scene and governance.

“It is sad that some of the gains Raila made for the country have been rolled back, but we are optimistic that he is still watching over us,” said James Onyango, a resident.

In Western Kenya, ODM leaders called for unity and renewed commitment to the party's democratic ideals as they marked the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders, who held candlelight vigils in Kakamega and Busia counties, urged party members to put aside personal differences, strengthen the party and uphold the principles of democracy, social justice, equality and national unity championed by the late ODM leader.

Kakamega Governor and ODM county chairman Fernandes Barasa said the party must remain faithful to Raila's political legacy, warning that internal divisions and personal interests could undermine the unity he fought to build.

Barasa, who also chairs the ODM County Chairpersons Caucus, said the party should honour Raila's commitment to the broad-based government and the political understanding supporting President William Ruto's re-election bid.

"ODM leaders and members must remain united and uphold the values championed by our late party leader, Raila Amolo Odinga. His commitment to democracy, social justice, equality and national unity must continue to guide us as a party," said Barasa.

He added, "We must remain faithful to Baba's commitment to the broad-based government and the political understanding regarding President William Ruto's re-election. We should not allow personal interests, internal differences or betrayal to distract us from the vision he had for Kenya."

Barasa spoke during the funeral of businessman George Aginya Musotsi at Bulimbo in Matungu, where he announced that Kakamega would hold its main commemoration on Friday, October 9, 2026.

He called on ODM leaders, supporters and residents to turn out in large numbers to honour Raila and carry forward his political ideals to future generations.

In Kakamega town, ODM leaders Owen Musoma and Daisy Akoth called for an end to internal wrangles, saying the party must start preparing early to field candidates for all elective positions in the next General Election.

Speaking during a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds of supporters, Musoma said the party's strength would depend on its ability to remain united and identify candidates to represent it from the ward level to the governor's seat.

"We are calling on all ODM leaders and members in Kakamega County to put aside their differences and focus on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 General Election," said Musoma.

"We want to ensure that ODM fields candidates in all elective positions, from MCA to governor. Our responsibility is to build the party and ensure it remains strong and competitive in the coming elections."

In neighbouring Busia County, ODM supporters also joined Kenyans across the country in lighting candles in honour of Raila, who died in India while receiving medical treatment.

Led by party secretary Fidelis Opetu, the supporters described the former Prime Minister as a courageous political leader whose contribution to Kenya's democratic struggle would remain relevant for generations.

The supporters spoke in Busia town after visiting ACK Compassionate School in Budokomi, which supports orphaned and vulnerable children, where they lit candles in Raila's memory.

"Baba was a courageous leader who fought for democracy and the rights of Kenyans. His contribution to this country will be remembered by generations to come," said Opetu.

"His generosity and commitment to ordinary Kenyans left an enduring mark on the country. We want future generations to understand the sacrifices he made in the struggle for democracy."

Opetu urged the Ministry of Education to incorporate Raila's history into the school curriculum through books documenting his political journey and contribution to Kenya's democracy.

"We are appealing to the Ministry of Education to ensure that the history of Raila Odinga is documented in books for learners. We also want October 15 declared a day to remember him," he said.

[Report by Anne Atieno, Newton Kimaiyo, Rodgers Otiso and Benard Lusigi]