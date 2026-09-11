Section of Mombasa Road to close at Cabanas for five weeks - KeNHA

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Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), responsible for Kenya’s major road network . [File, Standard]

Motorists using Mombasa Road will be diverted to a designated lane for five weeks after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of a section of the road for drainage works.

The road will be closed at Cabanas, on the Eastern Bypass off-ramp, along the JKIA-bound section.

The closure will take effect on Thursday, September 17 and run until Thursday, October 22 according to a public notice issued by the authority on Friday, September 11.

“All motorists intending to use Mombasa Road (JKIA) bound from Eastern Bypass will use the provided diversion lane and follow the proposed directions by traffic marshals,” KeNHA said.

According to the authority, the measures are aimed at minimising traffic disruption and ensuring road safety as the construction of the box drain continues.

Motorists have been advised to follow the traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals at the site.

The drainage works come as Nairobi and other parts of the country prepare for the projected October - December (OND) El Nino season, with wet conditions potentially extending into January.

The works are expected to strengthen Nairobi’s drainage network, which is often overwhelmed during heavy rains, leaving several areas vulnerable to flooding.