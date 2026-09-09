A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children

Lilian Njeri (left) and Felistus Njeri wife to Francis Muturi at Muturis house in Limuru. Their husbands died in an accident on April 2 2025.[File]

Barely a year since a family in Limuru lost six members in a road tragedy, death has come knocking again—this time claiming Felistus Njeri Muturi, the wife of Frank Muturi, who died together with his three children in the grisly accident that occurred last year in Naivasha.

According to a family source, Felistus Njeri began feeling unwell after the tragedy that claimed the lives of all her children, Fidelis Waithira, 14, Catherine Wanjiku, 12, and Victor Kirubi, 8, as well as her two brothers-in-law, Peter Mwangi and George Ngugi.