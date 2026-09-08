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Senate resumes sittings with full in-tray

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 8, 2026
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Senate Buildings in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Senate is set to resume sittings after a month-long recess with a full in-tray of Bills, Motions and statements lined up for discussion and approval by the House.

The Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot will table the Public Participation Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 44 of 2025) and Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No.31 of 2024), which will go for the first reading.

 Cheruiyot will also table the Fisheries Management and Development Amendment Bill (National Assembly Bills No. 29 0f 2023) and the Gold Processing Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 46 of 2023).

“I will be tabling the Plant Protection Bill (National Assembly Bill No.28 of 2025; the Sports (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No.5 of 2026 with both Bills coming up for the first reading in the House as we resume our sessions on Tuesday,” he said.

The Senate Energy Committee Chairperson William Kisang is expected to table a motion for the Senate to adopt the report of the committee regarding alleged irregularities in the petroleum products supply chain, which was first presented to the House on July 14, 2026.

Kisang will move a motion for the Senate to adopt the report of the Standing Committee on Energy inquiry into the cooking gas handling facility in Mombasa County, to a private firm, which was first presented to the House on July 14, 2026.

The Chairperson of the Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee Sheikh Abbass will table a motion for the Senate to adopt the committee report on the conferment of City status to Thika Municipality laid on the table of the Senate on July 15 this year.

The Chairperson of the Senate Delegated Legislation Committee Mwenda Gataya will present a motion for the adoption of the committee report on the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 11 of 2026; the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 13 of 2026) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 14 of 2026).   

"The committee will be seeking to have the Senate to annul the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 11 of 2026; the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 13 of 2026); and the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 14 of 2026),” said Gataya.

A committee of the whole House on County Governments Additional Allocation Bill (Senate Bills No.8 of 2026) will be chaired by the Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairperson Ali Roba, to consider amendments made by the National Assembly.

The Street Naming and Property Addressing System Bill (Senate Bills No.3 of 2024 which is sponsored by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo will be one of the Bills that will be prioritised by senators.

Cheruiyot is expected to table the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill (Senate Bills No.36 of 2024) that seeks to regulate the conduct of public fundraisers.

The Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee report on the Cooperation Agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government will go for the second reading after it was tabled on July 15, 2026.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Fatuma Dullo will table a motion on the adoption of the Committee report on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations on Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2025 on the foreign policy of Kenya.

The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, Allan Chesang will move amendments to the Electronic Equipment Disposal, Recycling and Reuse Bill (Senate Bills No. 5 of 2025) currently at the Committee Stage. 

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