Ruto pays tribute to Norway's King Harald V

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King Harald V of Norway when he visited Flesberg and Lampeland, Norway on October 04, 2022. [AFP]

President William Ruto has mourned the death of King Harald V of Norway, describing him as an exceptional monarch whose life was defined by duty, dignity, humility and unwavering devotion to public service.

Harald, 89, died on Friday at Oslo University Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a rare blood condition, after 35 years on Norway's throne. His 53 year old son, Crown Prince Haakon, has ascended the throne as King Haakon VIII.

He described Harald's life as a reflection of Norway's own journey, from a young prince whose family experienced exile during World War II to a monarch who presided over the country's growth into one of the world's most prosperous, stable and globally respected societies.

"His remarkable life mirrored Norway's own journey from a young Prince whose family experienced exile during the Second World War to a monarch who presided over Norway's consolidation as one of the world's most prosperous, stable and globally respected societies, anchored in strong institutions, prudent stewardship of national wealth, social cohesion and high living standards," Ruto said in the statement.

The president said Harald's passing was particularly significant for Kenya, coming less than three months after his official visit to Norway on June 8 and 9, the first by a Kenyan head of state.

Ruto said he retained warm memories of the hospitality extended to him and his delegation, including his audience with then Crown Prince Haakon, now King Haakon VIII, at the Royal Palace.

The visit, he noted, opened a new chapter in Kenya-Norway relations, strengthening cooperation in peace and security, climate action, maritime affairs and the blue economy, trade and investment, sustainable development and multilateral cooperation.

"These shared aspirations resonate deeply with the values that characterised His Majesty's reign and Norway's engagement with Kenya, Africa and the world," he added.

Harald's legacy extended beyond Norway, Ruto said, pointing to his role in promoting a country that was outward looking and committed to dialogue, human dignity, international cooperation and multilateralism.

"His Majesty's legacy extended beyond Norway. Across Europe, Africa and globally, His Majesty championed an outward looking Norway committed to dialogue, human dignity, international cooperation and multilateralism," the statement read.

Through profound social and global change, Ruto added, Harald remained a symbol of continuity, national unity, constitutional duty and public service.

"His Majesty's reign reflected Norway's enduring commitment to democracy, good governance, human rights, peace, sustainable development and international solidarity," he noted.

"We mourn an exceptional monarch while celebrating a remarkable life of service and enduring legacy of dignity, unity and humanity," Ruto said.