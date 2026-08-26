Funyula MP Ojiambo sounds alarm over ethnic politics

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Funyula MP Wilberforce Ojiambo at Spice FM radio on August 26,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

As the political landscape shifts towards the 2027 General Election, the question of regional realignment versus national integration remains central to political conversations.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Wednesday, Funyula MP Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo warned against the use of tribal and regional formations to pursue political interests, saying the approach threatens national unity and cohesion.

Ojiambo described the formation of political conclaves along ethnic and regional lines as destructive, saying it is often perpetuated by people seeking to advance specific political agendas.

“When it comes to national matters, it is not acceptable for any person to use tribal configurations for the purpose of achieving political goals,” he said.

His remarks come amid rising political temperatures and renewed conversations around ethnic and regional zoning, which critics warn could fuel tribal divisions, hate speech and inflammatory campaign rhetoric ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We acknowledge that everyone comes from somewhere and have specific requirements and needs that collectively make the agenda for the people of Kenya,” he said.

“The majority of Kenyans do not care where you come from. There is a small tendency that comes out towards political campaigns where people start invoking the tribal agenda,” he added, describing the approach as a “siege mentality culture.”

He said although ethnic politics has been witnessed in previous election campaigns, it remains a negative strategy that has far-reaching consequences on national unity and cohesion.

Ojiambo challenged politicians to embrace competition instead of attempting to lock out rivals from their perceived political strongholds.

“If a place is truly your stronghold, why would you be afraid of someone else coming to speak to your people?” he posed.

He described the mentality of preventing political opponents from engaging with voters as a “silo mentality”, saying it denies Kenyans an opportunity to hear and consider alternative ideas.

According to Ojiambo, such an approach is retrogressive, outdated and self-defeating.

The MP also raised concerns over what he described as subtle attempts to undermine democratic processes ahead of the 2027 elections.

He cited the number of young people he claimed remain unregistered as voters, delays in the issuance of identification documents in some parts of the country and alleged registration of foreigners as Kenyan citizens in some frontier counties.

Ojiambo claimed such practices could undermine the credibility of the electoral process and called for vigilance to prevent voter manipulation.

“There are some subtle attempts to subvert the democratic parties, but I do not want to believe that it's derailing democracy,” he said.

Ojiambo called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security agencies and other relevant institutions to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities and ensure the 2027 elections are credible and verifiable.

He also raised concerns over election-related violence, saying it is often used to suppress voter turnout, particularly among women and other vulnerable groups.

Ojiambo claimed a breakdown of the security chain of command allows political goons to operate at the expense of democracy.

“The Inspector General is powerless. I want to tell the government and the goons that it will get to a point where Kenyans will have to protect themselves and that will be the start of anarchy and chaos,” he said.

He further criticised the government’s handling of the security docket, questioning the performance of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“It is unfortunate that such a sensitive docket was given to a clown like Kipchumba Murkomen,” Ojiambo said, accusing the government of failing to provide adequate security.

He said Kenyans had suffered over the past four years, citing the rising cost of living and what he described as a failure by the current administration to follow constitutional dictates.

Ojiambo said the country needs leaders who respect the rule of law, with integrity and good values, and who are committed to serving Kenyans.

“We need people who respect the rule of law, integrity and good values, service to the people of Kenya and people who have a sense of shame. We need to go back to the basics in the upcoming elections,” he added.