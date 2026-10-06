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DP Kindiki inspects major road, market projects in Lari

By Fidelis Kabunyi | Oct. 6, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents of Gatuanyaga after inspecting development projects in Thika Town Constituency. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki yesterday toured Lari Constituency to inspect a series of multi-billion-shilling infrastructure developments, underscoring the government’s commitment to economic transformation and rural empowerment.

 Accompanied by area MP Mburu Kahangara, the Deputy President assessed the progress of the Nyambari Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market and a massive regional road network, both aimed at uplifting livelihoods in Kiambu.

The ESP Market is currently 70 per cent complete and on track for handover within the next two months is a modern two-story facility designed to accommodate over120 traders.

To ensure a conducive environment for both traders and the community, the facility will feature specialised amenities including a mother’s room, a children's play area, a cold and dry storage facility to minimise agricultural post-harvest losses, and a social hall dedicated to local administration meetings.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents of Gatuanyaga after inspecting development projects in Thika Town Constituency. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Additionally, the market will house an ICT hub designed to drive digital transformation and support electronic commerce.

The construction phase has already generated more than 100 jobs for local labourers and professionals within the built environment.

Kindiki further announced that plans are underway to commence construction on more facilities, noting that the Soko Mjinga market is nearing completion and work on the Kagaa market in Kamburu Ward will begin soon.

 Kindiki officially kicked off the bitumen laying process on the 15-kilometre Nyambari–Uplands–Kambaa–Githunguri Road.

“This project is part of a broader 53-kilometre road network within Lari Constituency being executed under a single contract, which also encompasses the Kagwe–Githunguri and Kagwe–Mung’eero roads”, stated the DP.

During the tour, Kindiki also reviewed the ongoing construction works on the Kagaa–Githirioni–Kirenga–Kimende Road.

“These projects add to the Kenya Kwanza administration's completed infrastructure portfolio in Lari constituency, which includes the recently tarmacked Nyambari–Kijabe–Mai Mahiu Road, alongside advanced plans to pave the 11-kilometre Kinale–Kiracha road”, he noted.

The Deputy President confirmed that the dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway is firmly on course.

“The massive Sh200billion project will expand the highway into four lanes, and up to six lanes in designated high-traffic sections. Across the broader Kiambu County, the national government is currently overseeing the construction of 1,656 km of new roads valued at Sh152 billion, with 368 km already fully completed, added the DP.

Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, who was joined by his Thika counterpart Alice Ng’ang’a, emphasised that securing these mega-projects reflects an active legislative effort to lobby for national flagship programs in roads, markets, and irrigation that extend far beyond the scope of the local National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Last Friday in Limuru, Kindiki said that under the agricultural pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda to boost farmer yields and incomes, the government’s subsidy programs have successfully driven down the cost of fertiliser from Sh7,000 to Sh2,000 per bag.

“To fortify the dairy sector and mitigate post-harvest spoilage, the government has already distributed 230 milk coolers nationwide, with 650 more scheduled for procurement starting this coming February, he further said.

The DP flagged off nine modern milk coolers to support 21,000 dairy farmers organised under various cooperative societies across Kiambu County.

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Related Topics

Kithure Kindiki Kiambu County Lari Infrastructure Projects Nyambari ESP Market
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