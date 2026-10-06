Odinga family endorsement of Oparanya fuels speculation over ODM succession

CS Wycliffe Oparanya with Ida Odinga as ODM succession speculation gathers pace. [Courtesy, X/DrOparanya]

Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives Wycliffe Oparanya's endorsement as the possible successor to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sparked a debate in South Nyanza and the Western region.

Raila Odinga Junior, Oburu Odinga’s eldest son, Jaoko Oginga and the Jokawour Council of Elders described a hailed political and personal relationship between the Odinga and Oparanya families.