23-year-old suspect arrested over Molo student's murder

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A photo Joy Wangui, a 19-year-old Form Four candidate at Molo Secondary School who was killed as she was preparing to sit her national examinations. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old Form Four student at Molo Secondary School.

The suspect was arrested at a hideout in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North, by detectives from Molo and officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at the Regional Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Rift Valley.

The arrest followed the discovery of the body of Joy Wangui inside a house in the Kiambaa area of Moto Location.

According to the DCI, Wangui's brother had briefly left the house to go to a nearby shop. When he returned, he found his sister lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, with her head severed from her body.

“Responding detectives found the murder weapon, an axe, a panga and two knives, all bearing bloodstains, near the body,” the DCI said.

The deceased's head was later found in the corridor, where detectives said a message had allegedly been scrawled on the wall using blood: “I love you Joy, but never cheat; I'm sorry.” Walter Kipkoech appears at the Molo Law Courts in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Preliminary investigations indicate that Wangui and the suspect were in a relationship, with detectives pursuing a possible relationship dispute as a motive for the killing.

DCI said the suspect was arrested wearing a blood-stained boxer, a white T-shirt bearing the deceased's name at the hem and black jeans with visible dry blood stains.

He was taken to Molo Police Station, where he is being processed pending arraignment as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Wangui's death.