The four quadrants: From photo-ops to realities of Dangote oil refinery project

President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu . [PCS]

The cameras are gone, the handshakes are done and the visitors have departed. And now that the dust has settled, it is time to transition from the euphoria of a State launch to the unforgiving brass tacks of real-world execution. We have imbibed the soaring rhetoric of our overdue economic emancipation, and the heavy-duty excavators we goggled at are ready to be deployed. Or maybe not, given we have a court challenge that paused the commencement of real work.