MPs raise concerns over rising ethnic profiling

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Members of Parliament have raised concern over increasing cases of ethinic profiling. [PBC]

Members of Parliament have raised concern over increasing cases of ethnic profiling and inflammatory political rhetoric.

The lawmakers warn that divisive statements by political leaders could erode national unity and jeopardise peaceful preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The concerns dominated proceedings in the National Assembly, with lawmakers from both the Kenya Kwanza and Opposition sides making a rare bipartisan appeal for leaders to refrain from hate speech and for enforcement agencies to firmly apply existing laws against incitement.

Lamu East MP Ruweida Mohamed sought an explanation from the National Assembly's Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity on measures being taken to address inflammatory remarks allegedly made by politicians during public rallies.

Mohamed questioned whether the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was doing enough to monitor political gatherings, document cases of incitement and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to hold offenders accountable.

She also expressed concern that some leaders had begun encouraging communities to reject fellow Kenyans perceived as outsiders despite having lived peacefully in those areas for generations.

Using Lamu County as an example, the legislator said the county has for decades demonstrated peaceful coexistence among diverse communities and should remain a model of national integration.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula urged politicians to exercise restraint as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the next General Election.

"As we head towards the elections, let us all try, not only in this House but also outside it, to lower our political temperatures. Bellicose statements and unhelpful rhetoric cannot help this country," Wetang'ula said.

The Speaker reminded lawmakers that Kenya's diversity has historically been one of its greatest strengths, noting that many leaders from minority communities have successfully won elections in areas dominated by other ethnic groups.

He argued that political competition should never be allowed to inflame ethnic divisions, urging leaders to embrace issue-based politics instead of exploiting tribal identities for political gain.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood shared his personal experience, revealing that he had recently been subjected to ethnic profiling after a political leader allegedly urged voters not to elect him because of his Indian heritage.

"I have been elected four times. I was born there. My mother was born there in 1937 and attended Meru Primary School," Dawood said.

He said such remarks undermine the Constitution, which guarantees every Kenyan the right to seek elective office anywhere in the country regardless of ethnicity, race or place of origin.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan also condemned what he described as the resurgence of tribal politics, warning that ethnic profiling threatens the country's democratic gains and social cohesion.

"Modern-day Kenya has no place for tribalists, regionalists and individuals who seek to divide our people," Keynan said.

He called on investigative agencies to enforce the law impartially without regard to political affiliation, arguing that selective application of justice would only embolden those spreading hate speech.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie echoed the sentiments, saying citizenship alone qualifies any Kenyan to vie for leadership in any part of the country.

He stressed that leadership should be determined by competence, integrity and the ability to deliver services rather than ethnic identity.

Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed defended Kenya's multicultural character, saying every citizen has an equal stake in the country.

"This Kenya belongs to all of us," she said, urging leaders to embrace diversity instead of promoting exclusion.

Jomvu MP Bady Twalib challenged voters to reject ethnic politics and instead evaluate leaders based on their development record, accountability and commitment to public service.

The lawmakers warned that unchecked hate speech and ethnic mobilisation could undermine peace and stability as the country prepares for the 2027 elections. They called on the NCIC, the National Police Service and other investigative agencies to strengthen surveillance of political rallies and ensure individuals found culpable of incitement are prosecuted.