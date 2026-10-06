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Court orders audit of Ruto's 'bloated' team of advisers

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto (R) chats with Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader KImani Ichung’wa and economist David Ndii. [File, Standard]

The legal troubles haunting President William Ruto’s advisers are far from over.

This is after the High Court ordered an audit report on the number of advisers who have been employed so far and how much taxpayers pay to keep them in office.

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