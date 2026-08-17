Gachagua accuses Ruto of fuelling political goonism

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Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]



DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have intensified their criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration over what they describe as the failure of the government to curb goonism and political violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who was speaking at PCEA Marima Memorial church in Gatundu, condemned the attack on the Linda Mwananchi faction during its political rally in Homa Bay, accusing President William Ruto of being behind the violence.

Gachagua claimed the attack on the faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was planned by the President before he left the country for Dubai.

“You have suspended the rule of law. Kenya has become a country of goons. Homa Bay is like Vietnam right now and all the chaos there were planned by Ruto. He spent the night in Kisumu, planned everything before he fled to Dubai to escape blame. It is disgusting that the president who swore to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property is at the centre of planning chaos,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President accused the government of failing to guarantee the safety of political leaders and their supporters, warning that continued political violence could undermine the country’s democratic processes as the 2027 elections approach.

His accusations were echoed by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, who questioned the delay by investigative agencies in taking action against Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma over alleged remarks linked to the violence.

“Peter Kaluma said that anyone in Homa Bay who doesn’t support the government should be dealt with. What are the investigative agencies doing that they are yet to have him arrested?” Maina asked.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa also criticised President Ruto over the security situation, saying the government had failed to protect political leaders from attacks during rallies.

Thang’wa, who recalled an incident in which his team was allegedly attacked in Nakuru, challenged the President to resign if he was unable to guarantee the safety of Kenyans.

“Goons have been released and are attacking leaders left, right and centre. We were recently attacked in Nakuru and our vehicles were pelted with stones. We are asking Ruto, if it has become too hot for you, you don’t have to wait until 2027, resign today,” said Thang’wa.

The leaders spoke as political violence and the use of goons at political gatherings continue to raise concern, with the country already entering a period of heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During his tour, Gachagua also turned his attention to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, accusing him of failing the Mount Kenya region by allowing the resurgence of illicit alcohol and allegedly allowing the community to be politically divided.

Gachagua claimed the resurgence of alcoholism was destroying young people in the region and accused Kindiki of allowing himself to be used by President Ruto to divide the Mount Kenya community.

“Kindiki has allowed himself to be used by William Ruto to divide the mountain. Our unity is our strength and should we be divided, we will not be able to achieve our aspirations. If you want me to be your brother, stop being used by Ruto to divide the mountain because it will hurt us,” Gachagua said.

He further said he would not work with Kindiki unless the Deputy President changed his approach to the political affairs of the region.

Local politics also took centre stage during Gachagua’s tour after Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe apologised to the former Deputy President following years of political differences.

Kagombe recently left Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a move that has generated mixed reactions among political actors in the region.

Kagombe’s long-time critic, Njinji Murigi, who attended the event, said he had no personal problem with the MP but insisted that Kagombe should be subjected to a transparent and competitive party nomination process.

Murigi said all aspirants seeking the DCP ticket should be treated equally and subjected to a free and fair nomination exercise.