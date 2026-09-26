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ODM delegates reject Sakaja using the party for gubernatorial bid

By Newton Kimaiyo | Sep. 26, 2026
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Nairobi ODM chairman George Aladwa addressing the media over the upcoming ODM nominations in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Nairobi ODM delegates have resolved to reject and lobby against attempts by some people in President William Ruto's broad-based government to give Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja the ODM ticket in the 2027 gubernatorial race.

Party members, delegates and branch chairpersons met in Makadara, where they agreed that ODM be allowed to field their own candidates instead of the party allowing UDA leaders to vie on the party ticket.

They also resolved to back Makadara MP George Aladwa. With Tutam songs renting the air during the meeting, they also agreed to back President Ruto's re-election.

"Aladwa should be the party's candidate for Nairobi governor, and every candidate should seek the seat through their own political party," said an agitated delegate from Kasarani.

They insisted ODM should not allow an outsider to join the party and use its ticket to contest for the gubernatorial seat, arguing that the ODM ticket should be reserved for a candidate who enjoys the support of its members.

"We will not allow someone from another party to come and vie using ODM while we have our own members. As a party our only candidate is Aladwa," said delegate chairs.

They added that their position follows a series of meetings held across all 17 constituencies in Nairobi, with Makadara being the final constituency to hold its meeting.

They further argued that the Nairobi gubernatorial seat requires a leader with experience and leadership skills, warning ODM members against supporting candidates they believe lack the necessary political and leadership experience.

They also sustained their criticism towards former president Uhuru, alleging that he is undermining the party and dividing it, and they will not allow it.

George Aladwa backed the ODM members' position, saying every politician seeking elective office should do so through their own political party.

The delegates maintained that ODM should protect its identity and ticket, insisting that candidates from outside the party should not be allowed to use the ODM ticket to pursue elective positions when active and loyal members are sidelined.

 The delegates are calling on ODM to ensure that the nomination process is free, fair and transparent, giving party members an opportunity to choose the candidate they want to represent them. 

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Related Topics

Nairobi ODM Delegates Nairobi Gubernatorial Aspirants Johnson Sakaja George Aladwa
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