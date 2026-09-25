'We are not picking sides': US blunt message on Kenya's 2027 election

The United States (US) is not backing or favouring any candidate or party ahead of Kenya’s presidential election next year, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to Nairobi has declared.
Henry Wooster, a career diplomat and former US ambassador to Jordan who most recently served as Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti, told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, saying Washington’s overriding interest is stability and the avoidance of political violence.
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