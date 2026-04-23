UDA admits rift with ODM over zoning, sets talks to ease tension

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has acknowledged emerging tensions within its coalition with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), confirming that disagreements, chief among them zoning arrangements, exist and will now be subjected to structured talks between the two parties.
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