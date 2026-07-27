UDA women condemn political attacks, vow to support Ruto's re-election bid

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UDA Wamama na Hustler address the media in Nairobi County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard

UDA women have condemned attacks and intimidation of Kenyans over their political affiliation, saying they have a right to support leaders and political parties of their choice.

The women said political differences should not be used to justify violence, harassment or abuse, particularly against women who openly express support for President William Ruto.

“Everyone in this country has a right to support the political party they like or whichever politician they choose. Attacking people or women because of their political stand is uncalled for,” they said.

The women cited the case of Rachel Wandeto, who was reportedly attacked after tattooing President Ruto’s name on her body and publicly declaring her support for his re-election bid.

They said the incident was a worrying trend of political violence and urged Kenyans to embrace respect for divergent views.

The women also called on the opposition to desist from using abusive language, saying political leaders should focus on issues and policies rather than attacking individuals because of their political affiliation.

They said they support President Ruto based on his administration's achievements in youth empowerment, healthcare, housing and infrastructure development.

Addressing a press briefing at Uhuru Gardens in Lang’ata, United Democratic Alliance women representative Jane Mumbi cited the President’s initiatives in the health sector, particularly the introduction of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“I appreciate the President’s health project, SHA, and it is effective, having once helped my brother and my sister,” she said.

Mumbi praised the Government’s affordable housing programme, saying it had benefited residents across the country, including Lang’ata and Highrise.

“I have seen these affordable housing units helping individuals across the country, including in my Lang’ata area and Highrise,” she said.

Mumbi further credited President Ruto with promoting national unity.

Regina Muteti, who hails from Machakos, said the Kamba community had benefited from infrastructure development under President Ruto’s administration.

“Since independence, we as the Kamba community have never worked with a President like Ruto, who has brought infrastructural development, water, electricity and other projects to Ukambani,” she said.

Muteti credited the government for ensuring affordable farm inputs to boost agricultural production.

“Fertiliser was selling at Sh7000 before his tenure. Today it is selling at Sh2,500. We are saying he is working,” she said.

Karoline Wambua from Kibra vowed to support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

“Leadership is not bought in shops. President Ruto can lead this country, and we are fully behind him. Even if they fight him, we will continue to stand with him because of what he has done,” she said.

The women singled out the Nyota programme, saying it had enabled many young people to establish businesses.

“President Ruto has helped many of our youths. Many are now running businesses and are self-employed. Nyota is working, and Ruto is working tirelessly to help Kenyans,” they said.

The UDA women urged the opposition to respect President Ruto and allow Kenyans to support leaders of their choice without intimidation or violence.