Murkomen warns politicians against politicising national security

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a church service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County on August 2, 2026. [PCS.]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning to politicians against using Kenya's security matters for political gain, saying the government will not allow anyone to undermine the country's peace and stability through divisive politics.

Speaking during a church service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County, Murkomen maintained that Kenya remains secure despite isolated incidents involving what he termed a handful of politicians promoting tribalism and insecurity.

The Interior CS said the government had made efforts to engage such leaders but regretted that some had remained unwilling to change.

"Our country is safe. It is only a small problem with a few politicians. Some are hardcore tribalists. We have tried to educate and show them the way, but they cannot reform. Some of them have organized goons and since you gave marching orders recently, I want to assure you that the safety and security of the people of Kenya cannot be used to do politics," Murkomen said.

He warned that the government would firmly deal with leaders from both the opposition and the ruling coalition who attempt to exploit security issues for political mileage.

"I want to warn all politicians whether in opposition or in government, the safety and security of the people of Kenya is not one of the agendas you are going to use to play politics," he stated.

Murkomen also criticized unnamed leaders whom he accused of making misleading claims about intelligence reports in an attempt to portray themselves as having access to confidential government information.

According to the CS, such remarks risk undermining confidence in Kenya's security institutions, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"I have heard another leader saying that I have been told by intelligence or DCI, trying to posture like he is collecting gossip around the country. Let me say this, it is the first time in the history of Kenya since 1963 that we have the most irresponsible leader who has occupied the highest office in the land," Murkomen said.

Without mentioning any individual by name, he accused the leader of repeatedly disparaging the country's security agencies despite previously serving at the highest levels of government.

"Every time you talk, it doesn't look like you have once sat in the Security Council of this country. The way you are disparaging the security sector, doing politics with our security systems and officers, we are not going to allow you to continue saying things that are not true," he added.

Murkomen dismissed recent claims that President William Ruto was planning to unveil a "Vision 2060" blueprint based on secret intelligence briefings, saying the information had long been in the public domain.

He explained that the report had been presented at State House by Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o on July 21 and that plans for discussing Kenya's future had already been publicly announced before the official unveiling.

"Somebody wants to posture around to lie to the people of Kenya who may not have had information to show that he was running some clandestine security," Murkomen said.