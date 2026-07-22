How missing Kiamaiko trader Zizo was abducted by armed men in police uniform

Court listens to Abdiaziz Duba Molu abduction case. [File, Standard]

The search for missing Kiamaiko resident Abdiaziz Duba Molu, alias Zizo, took an emotional turn on Wednesday after his brother, Ramadhan Molu, broke down before the Milimani High Court while recounting the events leading to his alleged abduction by armed men believed to be security officers.

Fighting back tears, Ramadhan pleaded with Justice Alexander Muteti to help the family find his brother dead or alive, saying they have endured weeks of anguish without any information about his whereabouts.