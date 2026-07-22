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Inside the artistic impression for the late Raila Odinga's mausoleum

By Isaiah Gwengi | Jul. 22, 2026
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For more than three decades, Kan'go ka Jaramogi has been synonymous with the legacy of Kenya's first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

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Raila's Mausoleum Raila Odinga Mausoleum Raila Odinga Kan'go ka Jaramogi
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