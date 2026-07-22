Judicial boycott? Why CJ Martha Koome is under siege

LSK President, Charles Kanjama, during the Spice FM's morning show where he spoke about the planned courts boycott by lawyers over alleged corruption in the Judiciary. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome is once again on the spot as a fresh push to eject her from office mounts, with lawyers threatening to boycott courts in a renewed confrontation that has plunged the Judiciary into crisis.

The latest push has opened a fresh battlefront between the legal profession and the Judiciary, with the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) accusing some judicial officers of using court orders to shield themselves from accountability while the targeted judges maintain they are entitled to constitutional protections and due process.