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Ruto bids farewell to outgoing EU Ambassador Henriette Geiger

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto with the outgoing European Union Ambassador Henriette Geiger at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Monday bid farewell to outgoing European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger at State House, Nairobi, as she prepares to conclude her diplomatic tour later this month.

The President praised Ambassador Geiger for her contribution to strengthening the long-standing partnership between Kenya and the European Union, citing progress in trade, investment, climate action, governance, and regional peace and security during her tenure.

Ruto also acknowledged the expanding collaboration between Kenya and the EU on sustainable development and reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both partners.

Geiger's departure coincides with the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and the European Union.

Over the decades, the partnership has grown beyond development cooperation to include economic growth, education, environmental conservation and regional stability.

Since her appointment in September 2021, Geiger has overseen a period of closer engagement between Kenya and the EU, including the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and enhanced cooperation on climate change, governance and sustainable development.

President Ruto wished the outgoing envoy success in her future assignments and reiterated Kenya's commitment to maintaining strong and mutually beneficial relations with the European Union.

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Related Topics

European Union President William Ruto Henriette Geiger
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