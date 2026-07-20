Mudavadi calls for youth empowerment, good governance

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Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi address grassroots leaders from Westlands Constituency on July 19, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has called for greater collaboration among governments, faith leaders and young people to promote peace, empower youth and strengthen good governance across Eastern Africa.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 21st Plenary Assembly of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi, Mudavadi said lasting peace remains the foundation for sustainable development and effective governance.

"The relationship between peace, good governance and development is mutually reinforcing. Lasting peace is the bedrock for development and good governance; in turn, good governance sustains peace and advances equitable development," he said.

Mudavadi noted that since its establishment in 1961 as the Inter-territorial Episcopal Board of Eastern Africa (ITEBEA), AMECEA has grown into one of the region's leading Catholic organizations, making significant contributions to regional integration, peacebuilding, social justice and socio-economic development.

He said this year's Plenary Assembly, themed around youth mentorship, peacebuilding and governance, comes at a critical time as the region continues to grapple with conflict, humanitarian crises and governance challenges.

The Prime CS painted a worrying picture of the humanitarian situation across Africa, saying violent conflicts continue to claim lives, displace millions of people and rob children of their right to education.

He said more than 20 million people in the East and Horn of Africa have been displaced by conflict, while the United Nations estimates that about 118 million children across the continent were out of school as of June 2026 due to armed conflict and climate-related emergencies.

Mudavadi singled out Sudan as one of Africa's worst humanitarian crises, citing UNHCR figures showing that about 14 million people have been displaced since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

He added that nearly half of the country's schools have closed, disrupting the education of approximately 13 million children.

"Sudan's humanitarian crisis demands sustained collective action. I encourage the Church to join in the continued mobilisation of greater international attention to the plight of the Sudanese people, especially children," he said.

Mudavadi also paid tribute to the late Pope Francis for his dedication to peace and reconciliation in South Sudan and praised the Catholic Church for its continued peacebuilding efforts across Africa, including in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the Church has remained a trusted partner in promoting reconciliation, unity and hope while also making significant contributions to education, healthcare and social development across the continent.

On youth empowerment, Mudavadi said Africa's young people must be placed at the centre of the region's development agenda.

Mudavadi has called on bishops and other religious leaders to play a leading role in bringing Kenya's political rivals to the negotiating table, saying dialogue remains the surest path to lasting peace and national stability.

Speaking on Monday during the opening of the 21st Annual Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) Plenary Assembly at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi, Mudavadi urged the clergy to use their moral authority to foster reconciliation before political disagreements degenerate into violence.

"Talk to the warring parties. Get them to sit under one roof, on the same table. We rely on you. We depend on you. We cannot operate without you. We just have to work together," Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary emphasized that peace is the country's greatest asset, arguing that economic development cannot be sustained in an environment of instability.

"I have been asking lately, what is the economic value of peace? I am not asking about the economic value of an airport, a port or a new railway line. I am asking, what is the economic value of peace? How do you quantify peace?" he posed.

Mudavadi warned that ongoing conflicts around the world illustrate how quickly violence can cripple economies and destroy critical infrastructure.

"We have seen with the crisis in the Middle East and in Europe that even the most beautiful airports have become unusable. The most elaborate infrastructure cannot be utilised because one critical ingredient is missing, peace," he said.

He called on governments, religious leaders and citizens to work together in safeguarding peace, saying dialogue remains the foundation for national unity and sustainable development.

Addressing young delegates attending the conference, Mudavadi urged them to become champions of peace, innovation and responsible leadership.

"No young and promising life should be sacrificed for political expedience. Elections will come and go, but our nation's unity, stability and future must endure for generations to come," he said.

He also encouraged young people to embrace emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, while using social media responsibly, warning that reckless online behaviour could undermine opportunities such as scholarships, employment and international travel.

Mudavadi further reaffirmed the strong partnership between Kenya and the Catholic Church, noting that the country's 2025 Foreign Policy recognizes religious organizations as key partners in advancing Kenya's diplomatic and development agenda.

He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to working closely with the Catholic Church in advancing its mission of "Building Bridges of Communion, Hope, Justice, and Good Governance" for the benefit of Kenya, the Eastern African region and the global community.