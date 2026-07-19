Mudavadi urges church to champion unity among Kenyans

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Sunday service at the African Israel Nineveh Church held at Westlands Primary School on July 19, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the church to continue playing its critical role in promoting peace, national cohesion and dialogue, saying unity remains the cornerstone of Kenya's social and economic development.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the African Israel Nineveh Church held at Westlands Primary School Grounds in Nairobi, Mudavadi said faith institutions have remained among the country's strongest pillars in bringing Kenyans together despite political and social differences.

"I encourage the Church to continue fostering national cohesion, promoting dialogue and inspiring hope within our communities. A united nation creates the foundation for economic growth, investment and shared prosperity for all Kenyans," he said.

“Faith remains one of the strongest pillars of our nation, bringing people together and reinforcing the values of peace, unity and service.” Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi shares a moment with African Israel Nineveh Church Archbishop Rev. John Mweresa on July 19, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

His remarks come at a time when the country is witnessing heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders intensifying grassroots mobilisation while appealing for peaceful political engagement.

After the church service, Mudavadi met grassroots leaders and members of the Mulembe community living in Westlands Constituency, where he urged them to unite and strategically position themselves ahead of the next polls.

He said the Luhya community must leverage its numbers in Nairobi and across the country to strengthen President William Ruto's bid for a second term while laying the groundwork for a future Luhya presidency.

"We should be pragmatic and deliberate. We have numbers, and our unity and network will make a big difference in determining the petition-free victory for President Ruto," Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi argued that the community's support for Ruto would strengthen its political bargaining power and could pave the way for a Luhya presidency after the end of Ruto's tenure.

"I am the one who opened the door for our region by becoming the first Vice President from Luhya land. I want us to remain focused and united so that I also become the one to open the door for a Luhya presidency. This is the route we must take from now," he said.

The Prime CS revealed that he intends to reduce his foreign engagements and instead concentrate on grassroots political mobilisation, saying he would replicate the strategy he used before the 2022 elections to consolidate support across Nairobi and Western Kenya.

He also urged eligible voters from the Mulembe community who may not travel to their rural homes during elections to transfer their voter registration to Nairobi while the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's transfer window remains open.

Mudavadi further warned politicians against inciting violence, recalling the devastating consequences of the 2007/08 post-election violence that claimed more than 1,400 lives.

"We lost over 1,400 lives. I sat in the mediation team and witnessed first-hand experiences. We should never allow our country to go that route again," he said.