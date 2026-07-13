How unemployment is driving youths into politics and activism

Audio By Vocalize

Unemployed youths increasingly turn to political activism amid limited job opportunities. [Courtesy]

When Cecil Ouma, 28, woke up on June 30 at his rented house in Nairobi's Mathare slums to start his day, he did not know what awaited him.

According to reports, he was to organise youths to attend a function organised by Sport Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, a task members of the group said he successfully delivered, but hours later, he was dead.

While investigations surrounding his death are still ongoing, Ouma's story reflects a growing reality facing millions of unemployed youths in Kenya who increasingly rely on political mobilisation, demonstrations and activism not only as means of expression but also as a source of income.

With formal employment becoming increasingly low, politics has become an informal labour market for many youths. Political rallies, campaign events, demonstrations and civic movements now offer temporary opportunities for young people to earn transport allowances, meals, or daily wages while hoping to network and build connections that could eventually lead to more stable opportunities in the future.

Prof, Naituli, a political analyst, says that politicians are exploiting the harsh economic realities facing many young Kenyans, particularly widespread unemployment. "They are taking advantage of that and hiring youth into goonism, basically taking advantage of the misery created by poverty and unemployment to benefit them politically"

Naituli warns that unless meaningful employment opportunities are created, politicians will continue using the youth until a solution is reached. "This culture of goonism appears to be taking shape because, unfortunately, the government, which is supposed to provide employment, is also caught in idleness and the misery of the youth and using them", he says.

Political analyst Javas Bigambo argues that while unemployment has created a fertile ground for youth activism, he says that it should not be viewed as the sole driver of political activism. "It may not be particularly accurate that it is the state of unemployment in the country that is driving the youth into politics and particularly political activism", he says.

Instead, Bigambo argues that politicians across the political divide have contributed to making political mobilisation financially attractive to unemployed youth. "It is the politics of tokenism by politicians of all ranks that is making politics of activism appear lucrative where young people are being wooed to come in and mobilise for politicians."

Bigambo says that the growing practice of paying young people to mobilise crowds or participate in political activism is changing how some youth perceive political engagement, one used to be seen as a policy engagement is now seen as a business transaction." it is the politicians who put money first for tokenism for monetary benefits for purposes of political mobilisation that are making certain young people find politics and political mobilization lucrative" he says.

According to the Federation of Kenyan Employers (KFE), the percentage of unemployed youths sits at about a staggering 67%, leaving millions of educated and skilled youths without stable sources of income. Despite years of investment in education, many graduates and school leavers continue to spend years without jobs.

The Kenya Federation of Employers has consistently warned that Kenya's labour market is producing more job seekers than the economy can absorb, and as analysts warn, the growing monetisation of political participation risks turning vulnerable youth into tools for political interests. They say that politicians will always find willing recruits among a generation looking for a voice.